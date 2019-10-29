Home Cities Kochi

Kochi toes the line

Only four  drink-driving cases were registered after the new Act came to effect in Traffic (East) limits.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:46 AM

By Gautham S
KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 passed by the Union government in September came as a shocker to motorists, who were threatened with hefty fines for traffic rule violations. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) started imposing the fines from September 1, but later decided to enforce them strictly only after Onam celebrations in the state.

The move seems to have had the desired effect with the MVD collecting a compound fee of around Rs 26.95 lakh from September 1 to 4. As per the statistics of the City Traffic Police (East), there has been a steep decline in the number of traffic violations in the city ever since the new Act came to effect.

Drink driving cases decline
Drink driving is one of the major offences that have always troubled traffic officials. While 94 drink driving cases were registered under City Traffic police station (East) limits in June, the number came down to 71 in July and 47 in August. Surprisingly, only four drink driving cases were registered after the new Act came to effect. “Drink driving cases are now rare in the city. The increase in fines has been effective and people are more vigilant now,” said an official of Traffic police station (West).

While 782 offences were registered in June for not wearing a helmet or using it without the chin strap, the offences registered in July and August were 967 and 753, respectively. However, in September, only 106 offences were registered. Besides, 33 offences were registered in September for speeding. The number was 202 in August, 158 in July and 96 in June. The cases registered for using mobile phones while driving in September decreased to five from 65 in August. The offences registered were 21 and 15 in July and June, respectively. While 11 offences were recorded for competitive driving in September, the number was 16 in August, two in July and three in June.

No cases were registered in September for driving without a licence, and for not having records in possession and disobeying police signals. There were 136 cases recorded for disobeying signals in August.
“Now people have become more cautious as they don’t want to pay a hefty fine. For instance, people are now scared to park their vehicles in no-parking areas. Drink driving cases have reduced considerably too,” said Francis Shelbi, ACP, Traffic (East).

Last week, the state government decided to reduce the penalty for some offences. The fine for not wearing a helmet and seat belts has been reduced to `500 from ` 1,000. For speeding, the fine is `1,500 for the first time and `3,000 for repeat offences. The fine for using a mobile phone while driving is `2,000. The fine for drink driving hasn’t changed from `10,000.

According to officials of 
City Traffic police station (East), imposing the revised fines started on Monday. “The fines shouldn’t have been reduced; they have had an effect. The number of accidents will surely come down if people are vigilant,” says Anu M, a resident.

