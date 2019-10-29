Echoing their artistic vision   

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A big fish swallowing a little fish was one of the sculptures displayed at the ‘Refrained Echo’ exhibition which was held recently at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan. It featured the work of three artists — Jitesh C N, Mardona Daniel and Pradeep Kumar. Jitesh and Pradeep are former students of the College of Fine Arts while Mardona is a final-year postgraduate student at the same college. This is the first time they have organised a joint exhibition.

Fibreglass, copper, newspaper and a traditional oil lamp are the materials used by Jitesh to create the work ‘Big fish eat little fish’. According to Jitesh, the work was inspired by a painting of the same name by Dutch artist Pieter Bruegel (1530-69). The new culture replacing the old one is the idea that Jitesh tried to convey through the work. “In our work, we have tried to recreate what we have lost,” said Jitesh.

‘My precious’, a sculpture made from fibreglass and copper, showed leaves coming out from a tightly-wrapped sack. “The copper leaves indicate nature,” said Pradeep. In fact, the leaves were a common element in most of his works. “The leaves also symbolise the ideologies that people have tried to bury but which will rise again,” said Pradeep. ‘Dinner’, a sculpture made using fibreglass, steel spoons, cloth and bronze was another creation of Pradeep that aroused the curiosity of the viewer.

The exhibition also featured paintings by Mardona. ‘Mirror’, a sculpture is also showcased by Mardona. They believed that an artist could do both commercial and creative works. “There is an inhibition that an artist does either commercial or creative work. Even we used to think the same until this exhibition,” said Jithesh.