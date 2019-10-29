Home Cities Kochi

Echoing their artistic vision   

Even we used to think the same until this exhibition,” said Jithesh. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Kumar, Jitesh C N and Mardona Daniel | Vincent Pulickal

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: A big fish swallowing a little fish was one of the sculptures displayed at the ‘Refrained Echo’ exhibition which was held recently at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan. It featured the work of three artists — Jitesh C N, Mardona Daniel and Pradeep Kumar. Jitesh and Pradeep are former students of the College of Fine Arts while Mardona is a final-year postgraduate student at the same college. This is the first time they have organised a joint exhibition.  

Fibreglass, copper, newspaper and a traditional oil lamp are the materials used by Jitesh to create the work ‘Big fish eat little fish’. According to Jitesh, the work was inspired by a painting of the same name by  Dutch artist Pieter Bruegel (1530-69). The new culture replacing the old one is the idea that Jitesh tried to convey through the work. “In our work, we have tried to recreate what we have lost,” said Jitesh.

‘My precious’, a sculpture made from fibreglass and copper, showed leaves coming out from a tightly-wrapped sack. “The copper leaves indicate nature,” said Pradeep. In fact, the leaves were a common element in most of his works. “The leaves also symbolise the ideologies that people have tried to bury but which will rise again,” said Pradeep. ‘Dinner’, a sculpture made using fibreglass, steel spoons, cloth and bronze was another creation of Pradeep that aroused the curiosity of the viewer.  

The exhibition also featured paintings by Mardona. ‘Mirror’, a sculpture is also showcased by Mardona. They believed that an artist could do both commercial and creative works. “There is an inhibition that an artist does either commercial or creative work. Even we used to think the same until this exhibition,” said Jithesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp