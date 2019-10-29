Home Cities Kochi

Judicial probe sought into CRZ mapping failures

This had led the common man being badly affected, the builders body said.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:39 PM

Maradu flat

Rain clouds gathered above H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Objecting to the way the state government handled the Maradu flats issue, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the development that led to the present situation in Maradu. 

“It is injustice to register criminal cases against builders for the drawbacks of government and establishments like Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority ( KCZMA),” said Credai in a statement.
It has also demanded a rectification of the mistakes pointed out by the Union Environment Ministry in the Coastal Management Plan in 1996.

The mistakes made in the past 23 years should be rectified by preparing proper Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) to protect the interests of the common man and investors. Else, thousands of small and big buildings in coastal towns will also suffer, said Credai.

Stating that it was unfair to brand the builders as culprits when the “system is flawed”, Credai said the state has failed to perform its duties. “The flats which have been ordered for demolition had obtained valid building permits from the respective local body,” it said. Since 1996, after the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF& CC) cleared the CZMP for the first time, it had asked KCZMA to correct all the defects in categorisation. The affidavit submitted by C P Nair, the Chief Secretary in 1997, to the ministry said that Maradu and many other panchayats should be CRZ II. The affidavit Maradu Municipality submitted before the High Court in 2007 said the same, said Credai.

The present crisis in Maradu flats is due to the unclear CRZ notification, absence of clear guidelines, changes in notifications and the observation of judiciary at various stages. This had led the common man being badly affected, the builders body said.

Credai also took exception to the way government handled the Maradu issue, saying the demolition of flats at Maradu could have been avoided if the government highlighted the facts and the history of events of CRZ, failures of mapping by the KCZMA. 

TAGS
Maradu flats
