Model Engineering College conducts national conference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inaugural edition of Think Palm presents Engineering Summit in association with AVT, a national level conference on the societal importance of engineers organised by the students of Government Model Engineering College with The New Indian Express as print partners. The summit was held at IMA House at Kaloor. The summit was organised in connection with ‘Excel’, the annual tech fest of the college. The event saw 150 participants from colleges across Kerala.

The conference started with a general session on the societal role and importance of engineers, by Padmashri M C Dathan, scientific advisor to the Chief Minister and former chairperson, VSSC. This was followed by special tracks dealing with various fields of engineering, which was chosen by the participants. Robinjith Kalpaka, SVP at Retail Singularity, gave a talk on the future of consumption. G M Nair gave a talk on biotechnology and its role in accurate diagnosis for disease control. A V Sathish’s session was on nuclear energy and its importance for a clean future.

In the afternoon session, the participants were split into groups for speed mentoring. Each group would interact with mentors from various fields of engineering for a period of ten minutes each, eventually interacting with all the mentors.