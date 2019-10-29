Home Cities Kochi

New cab hailing service launched in Kochi

Xencabs, a Bengaluru-based company, joined the race as the fourth cab aggregator

Published: 29th October 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The usual delay in getting the service of an online taxi in the city will soon be a thing of the past as a new online cab service has been launched in the city. Xencabs, a Bengaluru-based company, joined the race as the fourth cab aggregator in the city to pose a tough competition to UBER, Ola and the recently launched PIU. Mayor Soumini Jain launched the new cab service on Wednesday. 

Xencabs, which has been operating online taxi services in Bengaluru for the last five years had completed a pilot run in Thrissur. 

Though the company has launched the service in Kochi with 100 cabs, they are planning to expand the fleet by 1,000 vehicles in the next two to three months. 
According to officials, the customer can enjoy the service without any kind of surge charges. 
“Right from the time we began our operations, we were clear that we would not deduct commission charges from drivers on each trip which has helped in building a great acceptance for us among the drivers. We have fixed rates for each location and therefore there is consistency in the fares. The service does not have a ‘surge pricing’ option and the fares are transparent leading to customer satisfaction,” said Hari Chembukave and Vanaja Chembukave, managing directors, Xencabs.

A booked trip can be tracked from start to finish. Trips can be booked in advance for Ernakulam North, Ernakulam South and Aluva railway stations separately as well as to the airport. The service has a 24X7 customer support centre to help customers with their queries. He also said the company has a special package for corporate customers and in future, the company is planning to introduce a franchise model taxi service as well.

