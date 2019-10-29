Home Cities Kochi

Shops, hotels to remain closed on Tuesday

The association will also extend support to the KVVES strike on Tuesday.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hotels and shops under the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) in Ernakulam district will remain closed on Tuesday as part of the one-day strike called by the association. KVVES office-bearers said the strike has been called in protest against certain steps taken by the government and the Commercial Taxes Department, like an levying exorbitant fine on merchants based on outdated Value Added Tax (VAT). 

“The department concerned has sent notices levying lakhs of rupees as fine on the traders. The strike is against such wrong practices,” said KVVES general secretary A J Riyaz. The traders will also take out a protest march to the deputy commissioner’s officer at 10 am on Tuesday. 

The state committee meeting of the All-Kerala Bakers Association has urged the chief minister and finance minister to reconsider the steps taken by the Commercial Taxes Departments, which, according to the association office-bearers, are hurting their trade. 

In the meeting, the bakers said the Commercial Taxes Department has been sending showcause and other notices to them based on already void VAT rules. The association will also extend support to the KVVES strike on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp