Home Cities Kochi

8,000 students show off their scientific temper

From electric bikes and bicycles, wireless transmission to environment-friendly guns that can scare away wild animals in areas where man-animal conflict is at its worst, Sasthrolsavam ‘19-20 demonstra

Published: 30th October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Innovation is alive and kicking! The ideas executed at Sasthrolsavam 2019-20 by students from 14 sub-districts in Ernakulam revenue district reveal the treasure trove of talents hidden in government and aided schools. From electric bikes and bicycles, wireless transmission to environment-friendly guns that can scare away wild animals in areas where man-animal conflict is at its worst, the science fair demonstrated improvisation.

Sasthrolsavam saw the participation of more than 8,000 students from the 14 sub-districts in the four education districts. “The fair was held in six venues in Ernakulam. Each venue catered to one particular subject. The venues were Govt Girls’ Higher Secondary School (Maths fair), SRV Boys’ Higher Secondary School (IT fair), St Antony’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School (Science fair), St Albert’s Higher Secondary School (Work experience fair), St Mary’s Higher Secondary School (Social Studies fair) and Dar-ul Uloom Vocational Higher Secondary School (Vocational Expo),” Joseph Varghese, publicity convenor, Ernakulam Revenue District Sasthrolsavam 2019, told TNIE.

Caption

“The one thing that makes the fair special is the on-the spot-competition. Students have to give life to their ideas, right at the venue. The students will have to depend on their wits and hone their trouble-shooting abilities in order to get their inventions to work successfully,” said Joseph. The competitions are transparent since no others are allowed into the areas allotted for each student.
While subjects are given for certain competitions, in the case of improvisation section, the students have to bring to fruition the facts and concepts they have learnt in their classrooms.

“The projects can be anything. But presenting something that can be applied in real-time takes the prize,” said a teacher. While the Maths, Science, Work Experience, Social Studies and Vocational fairs saw students preparing charts, models, working models, coming up with new technologies, the competitors at the IT fair used their coding abilities to trounce rivals.

“Fourteen competitions were held in the IT fair. Some of them are animation, digital painting, scratch programming, web designing, presentation and DTP,” said Sajimon, district coordinator, Kite. “The students are good coders. We gave them a topic and an hour to come up with an animation that tells a story based on the theme. No internet usage is allowed and the pictures needed for the animations are provided by us,” he said.

The students who get selected in the revenue district competition get to match their innovation capabilities with others during the state-level Sasthrolsavam.

E-bike and bicycle steal the show

Two friends and two innovations. When Basil George and Karthik Suresh designed an e-bike for the science fair, they never thought it would attract attention and that too on such a big scale! “We had presented an e-bicycle in last year’s science fair. It powered us to the top spot,” said Karthik Suresh, who is a Plus-Two student of MKMHSS, Piravom.

The students who love tinkering decided to design a battery-run motorcycle for the science fair this time. 
“Just like we developed an e-bicycle from an old and discarded cycle, we converted this old bike into one running on battery power,” said Basil, who is also a Plus-Two student of the same school. According to them, the project cost them a pretty penny in terms of investment.

“We had to cough up `40,000 to get the components and the battery to convert the bike. Of the `40,000, our school provided us with `10,000. The rest was funded by our families,” said Basil. For the bicycle, the duo invested `14,000. The bike has all the features found in a commercially manufactured one.
“We do have to do a bit of upgrading like installing a cut-off attached to the braking system,” said Karthik. But that will be in the future, he added. 

“For the present, we will be concentrating on our studies. As for future plans, we will arrive at it once we are doing our engineering courses,” said Karthik and Basil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp