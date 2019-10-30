Maradu flats: Balakrishnan Nair panel admits 23 claim pleas
KOCHI: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, considered and allowed 23 claim petitions on Tuesday. The committee noticed that all claim petitioners have paid more than `25 lakh to builders for their respective apartments.
The panel also noticed that son and daughter of two builders have submitted compensation applications and also sought `25 lakh as interim reimbursement. “Their cases have been deferred for hearing before taking a final decision. This will be heard along with some other matters in which hearing is necessary,” the committee observed.