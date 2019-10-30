Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: Balakrishnan Nair panel admits 23 claim pleas

The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, considered and allowed 23 claim petitions on Tuesday.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, considered and allowed 23 claim petitions on Tuesday. The committee noticed that all claim petitioners have paid more than `25 lakh to builders for their respective apartments. 

A banner put up by Vijay Steels,
the contracting firm entrusted
with the demolition of Alfa
Serene, one of the five
highrises in Maradu, prohibiting
locals and residents from
entering the apartment premises.
This could prove a hindrance to
flat owners who have been given
some more time to shift their
belongings from the flats by
the Balakrishnan Nair panel
appointed to look into the
owners’ compensation
| A Sanesh

The panel also noticed that son and daughter of two builders have submitted compensation applications and also sought `25 lakh as interim reimbursement. “Their cases have been deferred for hearing before taking a final decision. This will be heard along with some other matters in which hearing is necessary,” the committee observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp