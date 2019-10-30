Neck slit, 11-year-old girl found dead at aunt’s house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN a shocking case, a 11-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit at her aunt’s house in Adambakkam. Police say the victim’s parents died in an accident years ago, and she was living with her aunt. Her aunt is a widow with two sons, and works as a domestic help.

“Due to financial constraints, the girl was not admitted to school. The aunt went out grocery shopping Tuesday morning. When she returned, she found the girl lying in a pool of blood, with slashes to her neck, legs, and chest,” said an investigating officer. One son of the woman is said to be absconding, and police are probing if he has any role in the murder. The child’s body has been sent for postmortem.