Call to hold a study to prevent sea erosion at Chellanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Minority Commission has recommended to the state government to conduct a scientific study to devise a plan to prevent sea erosion at Chellanam.

After the sitting of the commission at Ernakulam Guest House on Wednesday, chairman P K Haneefa said the National Institute of Oceanography has submitted its report on sea erosion at Chellanam. “The commission also visited various areas in Chellanam coastal belt including Chellanam bazar, Companyppady and Ottamassery. We have identified that geo-tube walls and geo-bags are not permanent solutions to prevent sea erosion here. Most of the canals are not cleaned properly. As a result, the area witnesses severe waterlogging. The Irrigation Department is already instructed to clean the canals. A scientific study is also necessary,” said Haneefa.

He said the commission will recommend to the government to consider metro man E Sreedharan’s plan to construct a cloverleaf flyover at Cheranalloor to ease the traffic congestion.