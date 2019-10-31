Home Cities Kochi

Call to hold a study to prevent sea erosion at Chellanam

The State Minority Commission has recommended to the state government to conduct a scientific study to devise a plan to prevent sea erosion at Chellanam.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

A resident watching the rough sea at Chellanam in Kochi | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Minority Commission has recommended to the state government to conduct a scientific study to devise a plan to prevent sea erosion at Chellanam.

After the sitting of the commission at Ernakulam Guest House on Wednesday, chairman P K Haneefa said the National Institute of Oceanography has submitted its report on sea erosion at Chellanam. “The commission also visited various areas in Chellanam coastal belt including Chellanam bazar, Companyppady and Ottamassery. We have identified that geo-tube walls and geo-bags are not permanent solutions to prevent sea erosion here. Most of the canals are not cleaned properly. As a result, the area witnesses severe waterlogging. The Irrigation Department is already instructed to clean the canals. A scientific study is also necessary,” said Haneefa.

He said the commission will recommend to the government to consider metro man E Sreedharan’s plan to construct a cloverleaf flyover at Cheranalloor to ease the traffic congestion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sea erosion
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp