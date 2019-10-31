Home Cities Kochi

Crooning amid the divine

The sixth episode has just been released where Priya visits the Ulsoor Sree Subrahmanya Temple on the day of Diwali.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Priya R Pai with her students

By Vishnu Muraleedharan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Music has a power like none other to enthral the minds and hearts of humankind. And then there are a few chosen ones, who can render divine compositions. Kochi-based classical musician Priya R Pai is one such gifted people. Her YouTube devotional music series ‘Sreshtah’ has been garnering much attention and appreciation.

Priya, who runs a music school, with 50 students, called the Saveri School of Music in Kochi and Bengaluru said: “Sreshtah is a divine musical journey wherein I travel to renowned temples with my students and render compositions specifically made for the dieties, while giving a virtual tour of the temple and explaining the mythology,”  

The idea for Sreshtah took birth in a temple. “It was my daughter’s ‘thulabharam’ and a boy was playing the ‘idakka’,” said Priya. “I joined him and started singing the composition ‘Karuna cheyvanenthu thaamasam Krishna’. The video was uploaded on Facebook and it got a good reception. My friends and relatives asked about the temple and its background and that was how the idea was born.”

The sixth episode has just been released where Priya visits the Ulsoor Sree Subrahmanya Temple on the day of Diwali. This was the first episode to be shot in a temple outside Kerala.Besides the Ulsoor temple, the series has covered the Perandoor Durga Devi Temple, Thevakkal Mukkottil Temple, Sree Kuzhikkattu Kavu Bhagavathy Temple, Azheekal Sree Varaha Temple and Sree Datta Anjaneya Temple, Desom.

Compositions for the next two episodes, which will be shot at Cheranalloor Maraparambu Siva Temple and Perumbavoor Iringole Kavu Bhagavathy Temple respectively, are ready.Asked whether she has a specific criterion for selecting temples, she says, “There is no criterion. I try to focus on visually breathtaking temples and places that have unique rituals or traditions concerning the idol. For example, our fifth episode was shot in the Sree Datta Anjaneya Temple in Desom, Aluva. There is a unique tradition of tying coconuts at the temple for 40 days, during which the person should observe ‘vrata’ and resort to pious observances. This ritual is observed because the idol of Hanuman is that of ‘karyasiddhi’ (wish fulfilment). Hence, our rendition was based on this specific characteristic of Anjaneya.”

Priya also makes it a point to release her episodes on auspicious days like Skanda Shashti and Ashtami Rohini. And she plans to carry on for a long time. “I want to cover every temple across India and explore its significance, along with expanding my vocal horizons,” she says. “It gives me purpose and meaning.”
The series can play an important role. “Today’s generation is least bothered of what true Hindu culture and divinity means. A series like Sreshtah could shed some light on the historical importance of certain temples and the place they hold in our culture,” says Priya. On the personal front, Priya’s daughters, Sraddha, a BCom final year student, and Shreya, a Class XII student, have caught the musical bug as well and have appeared in a few episodes. “They both sing extremely well and my husband, an ardent music enthusiast, who works in a private company, is very supportive of this endeavour,” says Priya.
Sreshtah can be viewed on YouTube through the channel ‘Sreshtah By Priya R Pai’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp