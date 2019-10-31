Crooning amid the divine

Vishnu Muraleedharan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Music has a power like none other to enthral the minds and hearts of humankind. And then there are a few chosen ones, who can render divine compositions. Kochi-based classical musician Priya R Pai is one such gifted people. Her YouTube devotional music series ‘Sreshtah’ has been garnering much attention and appreciation.

Priya, who runs a music school, with 50 students, called the Saveri School of Music in Kochi and Bengaluru said: “Sreshtah is a divine musical journey wherein I travel to renowned temples with my students and render compositions specifically made for the dieties, while giving a virtual tour of the temple and explaining the mythology,”

The idea for Sreshtah took birth in a temple. “It was my daughter’s ‘thulabharam’ and a boy was playing the ‘idakka’,” said Priya. “I joined him and started singing the composition ‘Karuna cheyvanenthu thaamasam Krishna’. The video was uploaded on Facebook and it got a good reception. My friends and relatives asked about the temple and its background and that was how the idea was born.”

The sixth episode has just been released where Priya visits the Ulsoor Sree Subrahmanya Temple on the day of Diwali. This was the first episode to be shot in a temple outside Kerala.Besides the Ulsoor temple, the series has covered the Perandoor Durga Devi Temple, Thevakkal Mukkottil Temple, Sree Kuzhikkattu Kavu Bhagavathy Temple, Azheekal Sree Varaha Temple and Sree Datta Anjaneya Temple, Desom.

Compositions for the next two episodes, which will be shot at Cheranalloor Maraparambu Siva Temple and Perumbavoor Iringole Kavu Bhagavathy Temple respectively, are ready.Asked whether she has a specific criterion for selecting temples, she says, “There is no criterion. I try to focus on visually breathtaking temples and places that have unique rituals or traditions concerning the idol. For example, our fifth episode was shot in the Sree Datta Anjaneya Temple in Desom, Aluva. There is a unique tradition of tying coconuts at the temple for 40 days, during which the person should observe ‘vrata’ and resort to pious observances. This ritual is observed because the idol of Hanuman is that of ‘karyasiddhi’ (wish fulfilment). Hence, our rendition was based on this specific characteristic of Anjaneya.”

Priya also makes it a point to release her episodes on auspicious days like Skanda Shashti and Ashtami Rohini. And she plans to carry on for a long time. “I want to cover every temple across India and explore its significance, along with expanding my vocal horizons,” she says. “It gives me purpose and meaning.”

The series can play an important role. “Today’s generation is least bothered of what true Hindu culture and divinity means. A series like Sreshtah could shed some light on the historical importance of certain temples and the place they hold in our culture,” says Priya. On the personal front, Priya’s daughters, Sraddha, a BCom final year student, and Shreya, a Class XII student, have caught the musical bug as well and have appeared in a few episodes. “They both sing extremely well and my husband, an ardent music enthusiast, who works in a private company, is very supportive of this endeavour,” says Priya.

Sreshtah can be viewed on YouTube through the channel ‘Sreshtah By Priya R Pai’.