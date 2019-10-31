Cyclists from across India to ride towards world record

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cyclists from across the country will line-up to break an existing Guinness World Record on Republic day 2020. The event named Bicycle Parade 2020 is being organised by cyclists from various clubs and will beat the benchmark for the longest single- line bicycle parade. The record currently belongs to the Government of Turkmenistan which competed with 1,995 cyclists, beating India’s CISF in June 2019. “This is more of a mental challenge than a physical one. The cyclists only have to cover a distance of five kilometres, which can be completed in 20-25 minutes. But since they are moving in a single line and at a very slow pace, the exercise requires a high level of focus and concentration. The participants cannot have more than three meters gap between them. If a cyclist fails, those following him will be disqualified. We will be given three opportunities to finish the record but we plan on finishing in the very first attempt,” said Nithin Palal, the event director.

A trial rally will be held on January 25 for the parade that will be held at Willingdon Island Road. “Cyclists from across the country will be taking part in the event. However, we will let only the deserving ones participate. We have started groups in all states and a representative from each will ensure that regular cyclists take part in the event. Participants will receive training in their respective states,” added Nithin. Functions and exhibitions will accompany the event at Samudrika convention centre. A registration fee of Rs 1,400 is applicable for participation, while early bird registration that closes on November 30 is available at Rs 900. Spot registration is not available. Accommodation and hospitality services for both days is included in the fees.

Helmets and official jerseys for the cyclists will be provided by the organisers. Participants under 18 years of age must be accompanied by one of their parents, who must be present for the duration of the event. Hydration packs, energy boosters or mobile phones are not permitted during the Guinness World Record attempt. “The event comes with a sense of national pride in bringing the record back to India. It is also a celebration of our unity in diversity. Individually, every participant shall receive a medal and certificate of participation. We have also constituted a Best Cyclist Award which will be decided based on online voting,” Nithin concluded.