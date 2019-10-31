Home Cities Kochi

Major abuse of minors goes unpunished

2,514 cases registered under Pocso Act so far this year in the state, of which 237 are in the district

KOCHI: The rape and death of two minor siblings in Walayar and the blatant denial of justice that ensued are sure to haunt us forever. That the accused could walk free after committing a crime of heinous nature is beyond comprehension for most of us. But, what happened in Walayar is just a hint of the bigger issue.

Though deemed one of the most powerful and delicate acts in India, the conviction rate under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in Kerala is a pitiable 20 per cent. And, in Ernakulam (both city limits and rural), where 237 cases were registered till September this year, the conviction rate hovers around a dismal 15 per cent.

Cases galore
Ever since the Pocso Act came into existence, there has been a steady increase in the number of cases registered. While the number was 229 in 2018, it was 250 in 2017 and 224 in 2016. While legal experts opine that the increase reflects more awareness among people on the issue, the low conviction rate is a huge deterrent.

Low conviction rate
Despite its potential, the Pocso Act has been a huge let down in Kerala. According to Bindu P A, special public prosecutor, Pocso Court in Ernakulam, victims turning hostile and delay in filing charge sheet are the reasons for the low conviction rate.

“In most cases, the victims detract their statements during the trial. This is either due to parental or societal pressure or losing interest in the case. Over 68 per cent of cases have close relatives or neighbours are accused -- one reason why the parents and relatives decide to settle the issue out of court. I have seen many cases wherein the parents are worried about the future of the children and they plead the court to end it all. Such cases result in acquittal of the accused,” said Bindu.

The delay in filing charge sheet also upend the trial. Though the norms dictate that the trial in a POCSO case should begin within a year, it happens quite rarely.

“There are cases wherein the investigation officer delays submitting the charge sheet before the court. By then, the victims would have turned a major. He/she would then want to get married. There are cases wherein the victim forgot important details of the case by the time it came to trial,” added Bindu.
The practice of submitting the draft of the charge sheet before a higher authority delays it further. “Last checked, I heard there are over 80 charge sheets of Pocso cases pending before the monitoring authority,” she said.

Fr Jensen Variyath, director, Childline Ernakulam, agrees. “Pocso is ending up toothless due to this. “In the majority of cases, the case ends with the accused getting out on bail. It’s such a pity that the Act is ending up useless. The trail ends with the victim turning hostile,” said Fr Jensen.

How can it be helped
According to Bindu, imparting training to station house officers in handling such cases can go a long way in avoiding the delay. “In many cases, I have found the police officers mishandling the First Information Report. “Launching a continuous programme on the proper filing of Pocso cases can help. This is a delicate act and a serious offence. It should be handled with care,” said Bindu.

