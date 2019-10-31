Maradu flats: Anticipatory bail granted to architect

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to K C George, the architect of Alfa Serene Ventures, who is named the fifth accused in the case related to cheating of buyers by concealing the fact that flats were constructed flouting CRZ norms.

The Crime Branch had registered a case against J Paul Raj, director of Alfa Serene Ventures, under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Later, the CB named George as an accused.

However, Paul Raj surrendered after the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, two former Maradu grama panchayat officials Mohammed Asharaf and P E Joseph, and director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Ltd Sani Francis were also named as accused.



The case was registered after Susan Thomas, a resident of Alfa Serene Apartment, lodged a complaint before Panangad police alleging Paul had cheated her by concealing cases registered against building thereby causing a loss of `66 lakh.

George argued that he had not concealed any facts and had done only his job as an architect. Earlier, the prosecution alleged that the architect had not marked the area of Vembanad lake in the plan intentionally to conceal the fact that the site does not com under CRZ Act.