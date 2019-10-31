Home Cities Kochi

Soumini Jain to continue as Kochi mayor

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing curtains down on the ‘remove mayor’ campaign, the Political Affairs Committee of the Congress party on Wednesday decided to allow Soumini Jain to continue in her post. Though VD Satheesan and Benny Behanan argued for her removal from the mayor’s post, senior leader KV Thomas cautioned against knee-jerk reactions.

Thomas reportedly told the meeting that the party could suffer further losses if she is removed against the interest of a section of party leaders and workers. V M Sudheeran too supported the mayor and opined that she be allowed to continue.        

Meanwhile, the committee did not take a decision on appointing a committee to study the reasons for the defeat in the recent bypoll. The ‘one man, one post’ suggestion of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran was also discussed. There was a consensus to select leaders above factional considerations.

Comments

