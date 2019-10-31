Home Cities Kochi

Ten councillors approach KPCC in support of mayor

Meanwhile, Works Standing Committee chairperson P M Harris of the IUML said the district Congress leadership had initiated the move without discussing it with the UDF leadership.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after two councillors, including one independent councillor, openly came out in support of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, nearly 10 UDF councillors have approached the KPCC president against the Congress leadership’s move to remove her from the post.

In a letter sent to the KPCC president on Wednesday, the councillors said the open statement made by the leadership in connection with the leadership change in the corporation would create a bad impression among the public. “The attempts made by some Congress leaders to blame the corporation is a part of their agenda to hide their own flaws. With only 10 months left for the end of the tenure of the present council, a change of guard will not benefit the Congress rule in the corporation. So, the present condition should be continued,” mentioned the letter sourced by TNIE.

Meanwhile, Works Standing Committee chairperson P M Harris of the IUML said the district Congress leadership had initiated the move without discussing it with the UDF leadership. “The Congress leadership decided to remove the mayor without discussing it with the UDF leadership. The decision would adversely affect the UDF rule in the corporation,” said Harris. Mundamveli councillor K J Prakasan said the decision would put the UDF in a tight spot. “At present, there is no need for bringing a change of guard in the corporation. If a new mayor takes charge, she can’t do anything in a short period,” Prakasan said.

On Tuesday, Geetha Prabhakaran, Congress councillor from Nambiapuram, and Josemary, an independent councillor from Manassery division who supports the UDF, threatened to resign. According to the two councillors, a change of guard in the corporation council is avoidable as only 10 months remain for the council’s term to end.

Meanwhile, a source in the corporation said the election for the post of deputy mayor is scheduled on November 13. “If the district leadership decides to go ahead with their plan, the election will see a dramatic incident. Even the mayor is also planning to quit her councillor post if she is removed from the post,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain KPCC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp