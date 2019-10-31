Home Cities Kochi

Venad Express to get a facelift

Updated systems to make the trains faster and reduce pollution levels

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Venad Express that ferries hundreds of commuters every day from Trivandrum Central to Shoranur Junction via Ernakulam is all set to get a facelift. The new generation Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) passenger coaches piloted by Head On Generation (HOG) technology will replace the outdated Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches by the end of November. “The rake is ready, and we are awaiting the sanction letter from the zonal headquarters to begin the remodelling,” said Nithin Nobert, Ernakulam area manager of the Southern Railway.

The proposition is part of Indian Railways’ plan to overhaul its entire fleet of trains with LHB rakes to save the exchequer a substantial amount of revenue. As many as 342 trains have already been equipped with HOG technology resulting in savings of `800 crores and 284 trains will be remodelled by the end of 2019. “HOG driven LHB coaches are faster and can run at a speed of 160 kmph, while ICF can clock a maximum of 110 kmph. The technology is also environment-friendly, with negligible carbon dioxide emission rates and reduced electricity requirements. These are just a few of the many advantages of HOG technology,” added Nithin.So far, 13 trains of the Thiruvananthapuram railway division have transformed.

“LHB coaches were first introduced by the Railways in 2000. They were designed in Germany but are now being indigenously manufactured. As compared to ICF, LHB coaches are lightweight, passenger-friendly and safe.

Back to normal course
A move to skip Ernakulam South Junction station altogether, allows the train to stop only at North station was proposed.  But according to officials, a stop at Ernakulam South Junction station with the new system would require a reversal of the locomotive, which was earlier considered not feasible. However, following feedback from passengers, this step was averted and the train will continue to run in its normal course.

