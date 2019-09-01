Home Cities Kochi

Administration to take steps to ensure smooth traffic along Kundannoor-Vyttila stretch

As part of implementing a slew of measures at two junctions, Collector and Principal Secretary visited the spots on Saturday

Published: 01st September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector S Suhas and Principal Secretary G Kamalavardhana Rao visit the affected spot on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With traffic issues along the Kundannoor-Vyttila stretch becoming a nightmare for commuters and motorists, the district administration in association with the state government has finally decided to take stringent measures to ensure smooth traffic movement.

As a part of implementing a slew of measures at the two junctions, District Collector S Suhas and Principal Secretary G Kamalavardhana Rao paid a visit to the two spots on Saturday to evaluate traffic issues caused by pothole-filled roads.

“The two service roads will be made motorable by paving tiles. A direction in this regard has already been given to the authorities concerned. Apart from this, the construction of both roads and bridges is to be reviewed each day. The restriction for heavy vehicles from taking a U-turn at Kundannoor Junction will be revoked after consulting with the police as they are heading the transport management of the district,” said Suhas.

Both the officers visited the stretch a day after PWD Minister G Sudhakaran directed the authorities concerned to pave the tiles. He had also given them two weeks to lay the tiles along the stretch.
The Collector also reiterated that the service road from Kundannoor Junction to Crowne Plaza hotel is to be widened.

“Several decisions have already been taken. A pedestrian crossing at the junction, reflectors to help night drivers, filling of large potholes using a wet mix, displaying the name of the contractor and a hotline number are the major decisions,” he said.

“Action under the Disaster Management and Road Safety Act will be taken against those who fail to follow the rules,” said the Collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kundannoor-Vyttila stretch Kochi road safety
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp