Administration to take steps to ensure smooth traffic along Kundannoor-Vyttila stretch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With traffic issues along the Kundannoor-Vyttila stretch becoming a nightmare for commuters and motorists, the district administration in association with the state government has finally decided to take stringent measures to ensure smooth traffic movement.

As a part of implementing a slew of measures at the two junctions, District Collector S Suhas and Principal Secretary G Kamalavardhana Rao paid a visit to the two spots on Saturday to evaluate traffic issues caused by pothole-filled roads.

“The two service roads will be made motorable by paving tiles. A direction in this regard has already been given to the authorities concerned. Apart from this, the construction of both roads and bridges is to be reviewed each day. The restriction for heavy vehicles from taking a U-turn at Kundannoor Junction will be revoked after consulting with the police as they are heading the transport management of the district,” said Suhas.

Both the officers visited the stretch a day after PWD Minister G Sudhakaran directed the authorities concerned to pave the tiles. He had also given them two weeks to lay the tiles along the stretch.

The Collector also reiterated that the service road from Kundannoor Junction to Crowne Plaza hotel is to be widened.

“Several decisions have already been taken. A pedestrian crossing at the junction, reflectors to help night drivers, filling of large potholes using a wet mix, displaying the name of the contractor and a hotline number are the major decisions,” he said.

“Action under the Disaster Management and Road Safety Act will be taken against those who fail to follow the rules,” said the Collector.