Home Cities Kochi

Blood cancers are curable if  detected early

In this Blood Cancer Awareness Month, oncologists say except for certain myeloma types, leukaemia and lymphoma cases have 90% chances of survival

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: According to a report prepared by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, India has the third-highest number of haematological cancers in the world. And blood cancer is one of the common cancers reported in the country. Though there was a time when cancer was incurable, the scene has changed and there are treatments available that guarantee up to 90 per cent survival chances.

However, detecting the presence of cancer on time plays a vital role in survival chances. “Early diagnosis always helps. People should be aware of the disease and its symptoms. When people are aware of the disease and diagnose it on time, better treatment can be provided and it gives a better result,” says Dr N V Ramaswamy, senior consultant, Department of Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Department of CoE Oncology, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

In this Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Ramaswamy talks of various types of blood cancer, their symptoms and rate of curing them through treatments.

Blood cancers are caused by faults in the DNA. It happens when something goes wrong with the development of blood cells and leads to improper functioning of cells. There are three types of blood cancers -- leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Leukaemia occurs when the white blood cells (leukocytes) become cancerous, lymphoma when lymphocytes become cancerous, and myeloma when the plasma cells become cancerous.

Though the chance of a person inheriting the disease is more, it is not necessary that it is hereditary. Also, environmental factors such as radiation or chemical exposure can be linked to some types of blood cancers as well.

Since there is no specific screening modality for blood cancers, it is necessary to check on the unusual changes observed in the body. “Unexplained sore throat, fever, fatigue, anaemia and not able to consume food are some of the symptoms shown in the cases of leukemia,” says Dr Ramaswamy.The symptoms vary according to the type of blood cancers. “Formation of new glands on neck, armpit and groin is one of the symptoms of lymphoma. Unexplained fever is another most common symptom and people often consume antibiotics and feel better but the fever returns after two to three days,” doctor says. Kidney problems, nerve damages, high blood level of calcium and bone issues are some of the symptoms of myeloma.
Other symptoms include weight loss, undue sweating disproportionate to climate and itching. The doctor says it is advisable to go for blood tests if such changes are seen in the body.

Talking of the chances of curing blood cancers, the doctor says acute lymphoblastic leukaemia or pediatric leukaemia is almost 90 per cent curable, lymphoma in adults is 80-90 per cent curable and acute leukaemia in adults can be 40-50 per cent curable. However, many of the myeloma cases are incurable.
“An important thing to analyse before commencing the treatment is to understand if it is acute or chronic. In some cases of chronic lymphatic leukaemia, treatment is not necessary to survive in the early stages. He/she can survive for ten to 15 years without treatment. However, the acute leukaemia cases should receive treatment as early as possible,” the doctor says.

According to the doctor, a major breakthrough in the area of leukaemia is the case of chronic myeloid leukaemia. “A single tablet per day almost cures the disease and patient can lead a normal life. Also, there are no side effects for this like chemotherapy. It is available in the market for the last 20 years,” he says. Acute promyelocytic leukemia can also be treated without chemo sessions and the success rate goes up to 90 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Health Organisation International Agency for Research on Cancer Department of Haematology
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp