Blood cancers are curable if  detected early

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: According to a report prepared by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, India has the third-highest number of haematological cancers in the world. And blood cancer is one of the common cancers reported in the country. Though there was a time when cancer was incurable, the scene has changed and there are treatments available that guarantee up to 90 per cent survival chances.

However, detecting the presence of cancer on time plays a vital role in survival chances. “Early diagnosis always helps. People should be aware of the disease and its symptoms. When people are aware of the disease and diagnose it on time, better treatment can be provided and it gives a better result,” says Dr N V Ramaswamy, senior consultant, Department of Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Department of CoE Oncology, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

In this Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Ramaswamy talks of various types of blood cancer, their symptoms and rate of curing them through treatments.

Blood cancers are caused by faults in the DNA. It happens when something goes wrong with the development of blood cells and leads to improper functioning of cells. There are three types of blood cancers -- leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Leukaemia occurs when the white blood cells (leukocytes) become cancerous, lymphoma when lymphocytes become cancerous, and myeloma when the plasma cells become cancerous.

Though the chance of a person inheriting the disease is more, it is not necessary that it is hereditary. Also, environmental factors such as radiation or chemical exposure can be linked to some types of blood cancers as well.

Since there is no specific screening modality for blood cancers, it is necessary to check on the unusual changes observed in the body. “Unexplained sore throat, fever, fatigue, anaemia and not able to consume food are some of the symptoms shown in the cases of leukemia,” says Dr Ramaswamy.The symptoms vary according to the type of blood cancers. “Formation of new glands on neck, armpit and groin is one of the symptoms of lymphoma. Unexplained fever is another most common symptom and people often consume antibiotics and feel better but the fever returns after two to three days,” doctor says. Kidney problems, nerve damages, high blood level of calcium and bone issues are some of the symptoms of myeloma.

Other symptoms include weight loss, undue sweating disproportionate to climate and itching. The doctor says it is advisable to go for blood tests if such changes are seen in the body.

Talking of the chances of curing blood cancers, the doctor says acute lymphoblastic leukaemia or pediatric leukaemia is almost 90 per cent curable, lymphoma in adults is 80-90 per cent curable and acute leukaemia in adults can be 40-50 per cent curable. However, many of the myeloma cases are incurable.

“An important thing to analyse before commencing the treatment is to understand if it is acute or chronic. In some cases of chronic lymphatic leukaemia, treatment is not necessary to survive in the early stages. He/she can survive for ten to 15 years without treatment. However, the acute leukaemia cases should receive treatment as early as possible,” the doctor says.

According to the doctor, a major breakthrough in the area of leukaemia is the case of chronic myeloid leukaemia. “A single tablet per day almost cures the disease and patient can lead a normal life. Also, there are no side effects for this like chemotherapy. It is available in the market for the last 20 years,” he says. Acute promyelocytic leukemia can also be treated without chemo sessions and the success rate goes up to 90 per cent.