Kochi Metro’s Thykoodam stretch gets safety approval

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has given a nod for the commencement of passenger operations of Kochi Metro from Maharaja’s College to Thykoodam on Sunday. The new phase will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Rajeev Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri will preside over the function, on Tuesday. However, passenger operations will commence only from Wednesday. The Commissioner and his team gave the safety approval after a two-day inspection.

Inaugural Offers

Passengers are offered a 50 percent discount from September 4 to September 18. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has announced free rides for nurses on the first day, who will be accompanied by Health Minister K K Shailaja. Free parking facilities are also offered till September 25. Metro pass holders will also be given a 50 percent cash back. The construction of Water Metro terminal will also be inaugurated during the same event.