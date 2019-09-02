Home Cities Kochi

Kochi street vendor, who donated his stocks to flood victims, says many want him to shut shop

PM Noushad alleged that shop owners in the vicinity of his shop are storing their products in front of the outlets and hence, easily escaping from the wrath of officials.

KOCHI: Refuting the claims of shutting his shop at Broadway in Kochi, Noushad, a street vendor who rose to fame after donating his stock of garments for landslide victims in Wayanad and Malappuram, said many with vested interest want to see the closure of his outlet.

"Many shop owners in the area allege that their sale has dropped when I opened my shop. I doubt they are the one who are generating such false reports. How can 100 sq ft shop can take on shops with 5,000 or 6,000 sq ft," asked Noushad 

He alleged that shop owners in the vicinity of his shop are storing their products in front of the outlets and hence, easily escaping from the wrath of officials. "Following the fire outbreak at Broadway in May, the street vendors were brutally removed by the Kochi Corporation. Those products kept in footpaths are interrupting the smooth flow of pedestrians.  And, actual defaulters are yet to punished," he said. 

Noushad confessed that the surging demand has become a headache in the limited space. "Compared to many established textile shops in the city, the 100 square feet shop is struggling with limited space to store the garments. Apart from my brother, a friend of mine is there to manage the daily activities of the shop with me," he said. 

Supporting the Noushad's claims, KU Usman, secretary Ernakulam District Street Vendors Workers Union (CITU), said "The individuals who regularly take stocks for major textile shops in Kochi are the culprits behind the reports. Some of the shop owners are also backing them."    

Dubai trip to aid CMDRF

Noushad and family set out to Dubai on Monday to garner contributions to Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). "We are going for a public cause. I am planning to meet as many people as possible and spread the need for their contributions," said Noushad. He will return on September 8 and will directly meet the Chief Minister to hand over the funds. The trip is sponsored by Afi Ahmed, managing director of Smart Travel.

