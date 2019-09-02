Home Cities Kochi

Kochi's young artist conducts expo to help flood victims 

Like every other child, 11-year-old Nakshatra K R wanted a grand birthday celebration.

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nakshatra KR drew over 100 paintings, of which 70 have been displayed at Durbar Hall Art Gallery

Nakshatra KR drew over 100 paintings, of which 70 have been displayed at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Like every other child, 11-year-old Nakshatra KR wanted a grand birthday celebration. But, when she approached her mother Sunija KC, Nakshatra was told about the hardships and miseries people in Kerala were facing due to the flood and the impropriety in celebrating when people were suffering.  

That prompted the little artist to do something. From her savings, Nakshatra bought brushes and colours, using which she drew over 100 paintings, of which 70 have been displayed at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. The proceedings from the sale of the paintings will go for flood relief works in Wayanadu.

“She worked hard to come up with these paintings. We wanted to conduct an exhibition and sell these paintings. The response has been awesome and many paintings have been sold. We charge only Rs 200 for each painting as we do not want to burden the buyer,” says Sunija. 

The paintings have a unique theme, water. All the 70 have blue as its base colour. “Water is a recurrent element in her works. But, it all emits joy. She wants to tell every kid who sees her paintings that water isn’t a scary thing. She wants every wound caused by water to heal in their minds,” says Sunija. 

The proceedings from the sale will be taken to Wayanad soon. “I want to help a child with his/her education. That is our primary objective,” says Sunija. The exhibition will run till September 4. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods kerala flood victimes Durbar Hall Art Gallery
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp