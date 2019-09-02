Kochi's young artist conducts expo to help flood victims 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Like every other child, 11-year-old Nakshatra KR wanted a grand birthday celebration. But, when she approached her mother Sunija KC, Nakshatra was told about the hardships and miseries people in Kerala were facing due to the flood and the impropriety in celebrating when people were suffering.

That prompted the little artist to do something. From her savings, Nakshatra bought brushes and colours, using which she drew over 100 paintings, of which 70 have been displayed at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. The proceedings from the sale of the paintings will go for flood relief works in Wayanadu.

“She worked hard to come up with these paintings. We wanted to conduct an exhibition and sell these paintings. The response has been awesome and many paintings have been sold. We charge only Rs 200 for each painting as we do not want to burden the buyer,” says Sunija.

The paintings have a unique theme, water. All the 70 have blue as its base colour. “Water is a recurrent element in her works. But, it all emits joy. She wants to tell every kid who sees her paintings that water isn’t a scary thing. She wants every wound caused by water to heal in their minds,” says Sunija.

The proceedings from the sale will be taken to Wayanad soon. “I want to help a child with his/her education. That is our primary objective,” says Sunija. The exhibition will run till September 4.