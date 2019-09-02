Vendors arrive, flower biz in full bloom on eve of Onam in Kochi

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state gears up to celebrate Onam, the streets of Kochi have started wearing the festive cheer with pop-up shops and vendors dotting them with flowers of all hues. This year, the fervour seems to be at an all-time high among traders who are looking to make up for the losses faced during the floods in 2018.

Most flower vendors who come to the city during the festive season set shop a day before Atham.

“We are hoping to do to brisk business this year as last year’s flood resulted in a loss of Rs 3 lakh. The business usually spikes during the last four days leading up to Onam but customers are already thronging in on the first day. It’s a good sign,” says Karunakar from Mangaluru who is managing a pop-up stall close to North Overbridge.

The price of the flowers ranges anywhere from Rs 200 to Rs 350 per kg depending on the variety and freshness.

“Marigolds sell the most, especially during the first few days. They were priced at Rs 250 per kg in the morning when they have just arrived. Towards the end of the day, we sell them at Rs 200 as they start wilting. Sale of roses and jasmines picks up towards the end,” says Manikantan, a flower dealer from Palakkad whose family has been in the business for three generations.

“Most of the stock comes from places close to Mysuru and parts of Tamil Nadu. A truck transports around 2,000 kg of flowers of different kinds every alternate day,” he adds.

A substantial number of these vendors arrive from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karanataka and operate the stalls through day and night for 10 days before Thiruvonam.

“The stall will be open 24*7 till September 11. We have been coming to Kochi to set shop for the past 10 years and we have observed that customers want to buy flowers at around 2 am or 3 am so that they can make pookkalam early in the morning,” says Sukanya from Vellore selling flowers by the road near Changampuzha Park.