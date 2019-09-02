Home Cities Kochi

Vendors arrive, flower biz in full bloom on eve of Onam in Kochi

As the state gears up to celebrate Onam, the streets of Kochi have started wearing the festive cheer with pop-up shops and vendors dotting them with flowers of all hues.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

A flower vendor luring customers near Ernakulam North Railway Station Arun Angela

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state gears up to celebrate Onam, the streets of Kochi have started wearing the festive cheer with pop-up shops and vendors dotting them with flowers of all hues. This year, the fervour seems to be at an all-time high among traders who are looking to make up for the losses faced during the floods in 2018. 

Most flower vendors who come to the city during the festive season set shop a day before Atham. 
“We are hoping to do to brisk business this year as last year’s flood resulted in a loss of Rs 3 lakh. The business usually spikes during the last four days leading up to Onam but customers are already thronging in on the first day. It’s a good sign,” says Karunakar from Mangaluru who is managing a pop-up stall close to North Overbridge. 

The price of the flowers ranges anywhere from Rs 200 to Rs 350 per kg depending on the variety and freshness.

“Marigolds sell the most, especially during the first few days. They were priced at Rs 250 per kg in the morning when they have just arrived. Towards the end of the day, we sell them at Rs 200 as they start wilting. Sale of roses and jasmines picks up towards the end,” says Manikantan, a flower dealer from Palakkad whose family has been in the business for three generations. 

“Most of the stock comes from places close to Mysuru and parts of Tamil Nadu. A truck transports around 2,000 kg of flowers of different kinds every alternate day,” he adds. 

A substantial number of these vendors arrive from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karanataka and operate the stalls through day and night for 10 days before Thiruvonam. 

“The stall will be open 24*7 till September 11. We have been coming to Kochi to set shop for the past 10 years and we have observed that customers want to buy flowers at around 2 am or 3 am so that they can make pookkalam early in the morning,” says Sukanya from Vellore selling flowers by the road near Changampuzha Park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam streets of Kochi onam in kochi Kerala festival
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp