Home Cities Kochi

A nine-year-old’s love for percussion

A temple festival is never complete without the enticing rhythm of panchari melam, a percussion ensemble.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavini V S

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A temple festival is never complete without the enticing rhythm of panchari melam, a percussion ensemble. And it was, for a long time, considered a men’s field until women started taking part in recent years. But most of them did not start learning it young like Bhavini, the nine-year-old girl from Thrikkakara. Bhavini V S, a Class IV student of Assissi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad, started learning the instrument when she was in LKG and made her debut a year later.

According to Kalapeedom Bijumon K Marar, her trainer, she is the youngest girl to have made her debut in panchari melam. For the past five years, she is training under him. “She is very quick in grasping. So, the arangettam happened in a year after joining the classes,” says her father Vinod V S.   

Though the father and daughter joined the percussion class together, he did not continue  while his daughter went forward to become a centre of attraction in the field. “We wanted her to study music and dance. But, she stopped going after attending a few classes. Since she is more interested in percussion and it is a field where many girls do not enter, we are proud of her skills. Her younger brother is also interested to join the classes seeing his sister,” adds Vinod.

Being inspired by  little Bhavini’s expertise in panchari melam, many girls joined the percussion classes after her arangettam. She is also getting trained in sopana sangeetham, a unique music form performed in Kerala temples, for the past two years. 

“As of now, she is concentrating on the song as the instrument, idakka, is heavy for her,” her father says. 
And this nine-year-old is also skilled in skating, tabla, keyboard and flute. She has also acted in an upcoming Malayalam movie named 2 States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp