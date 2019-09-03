A nine-year-old’s love for percussion

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A temple festival is never complete without the enticing rhythm of panchari melam, a percussion ensemble. And it was, for a long time, considered a men’s field until women started taking part in recent years. But most of them did not start learning it young like Bhavini, the nine-year-old girl from Thrikkakara. Bhavini V S, a Class IV student of Assissi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad, started learning the instrument when she was in LKG and made her debut a year later.

According to Kalapeedom Bijumon K Marar, her trainer, she is the youngest girl to have made her debut in panchari melam. For the past five years, she is training under him. “She is very quick in grasping. So, the arangettam happened in a year after joining the classes,” says her father Vinod V S.

Though the father and daughter joined the percussion class together, he did not continue while his daughter went forward to become a centre of attraction in the field. “We wanted her to study music and dance. But, she stopped going after attending a few classes. Since she is more interested in percussion and it is a field where many girls do not enter, we are proud of her skills. Her younger brother is also interested to join the classes seeing his sister,” adds Vinod.

Being inspired by little Bhavini’s expertise in panchari melam, many girls joined the percussion classes after her arangettam. She is also getting trained in sopana sangeetham, a unique music form performed in Kerala temples, for the past two years.

“As of now, she is concentrating on the song as the instrument, idakka, is heavy for her,” her father says.

And this nine-year-old is also skilled in skating, tabla, keyboard and flute. She has also acted in an upcoming Malayalam movie named 2 States.