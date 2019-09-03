Fire and rescue official honoured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few days ago, a post put up by a Fire and Rescue Services officer had caught the eyes of lakhs of social media users. The image of a mud-covered textbook was posted by Abdul Saleem E K, the assistant station officer at Manjeri. It was one of the heart-rending images he clicked during the rescue operations undertaken by Fire and Rescue Services officials to recover the bodies trapped in the landslide at Kavalappara.

Recognising the effort taken by the officer who played a key role in spreading information to the public, the State Fire and Rescue Department honoured Saleem with commendation certificate. Saleem, a native of Agustian Muzhi, was active in social media at the time of calamity, grabbing every chance to spread information to the public about the disaster at Nilambur.

The click of the textbook, belonging to Aleena, one of the 50 people killed in the landslide, had touched many. This post also mentioned the sad situation of Fire Officials.”The sight left me heartbroken. I felt I need to tell the world about the tragedy,” he said.