In a first, three-phase MEMU rake to begin operations from Tuesday

Published: 03rd September 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time, a three-phase MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit) rake, which uses highly advanced technology, will begin service in the Thiruvananthapuram Division from Tuesday. This MEMU rake is highly advantageous since it is propelled by a three-phase AC propulsion system comprising ‘insulated-gate bipolar transistor’ (IGBT) and facilitates improved acceleration and braking performance said a railway officer. 

“It will, therefore, run faster compared to the conventional MEMU,” he added.“The rake has been indigenously manufactured by ICF and has energy-efficient electric traction propulsion system supported by regenerative braking that can save up to 35 per cent energy compared to conventional MEMU,” said the officer.

The electricity generated in this process will be fed into the grid. “The eight-car rake formation consists of stainless steel body coaches with easy to slide, light-weight sliding doors and fibre-reinforced polymer interior panels,” he said.

Passenger amenities
lPassenger Information System has been provided in all the coaches.
lCCTV cameras have been installed in all the coaches.
lBio-toilets have been provided in all the trailer coaches.
lAir bellows have been provided for secondary suspension for comfortable riding.

