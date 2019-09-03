Legal Metrology Dept to launch Onam drive 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Onam shopping rush picking up pace in Kochi, the Legal Metrology Department is planning to launch a special drive from Wednesday to prevent consumers from getting duped by traders. The week-long drive will last till September 10. Often, during Onam, traders are found overcharging consumers and selling essential goods without the necessary declaration and MRP, said officials. Cases of variations in products’ weight and tampering with weighing machines is also reported, they said.

“This Onam season, two special squads will be formed as part of the drive. Besides them, our regular enforcement squads will also be operational. The squads will conduct inspections in all major markets and supermarkets,” said JC Jeeson, assistant controller, Legal Metrology Department.

A mobile helpdesk of the department will be operational through which people can inform the department regarding any possible fleecing by traders. Consumers in Ernakulam district can also call 0484-2428772/2423180 and lodge complaints with the department. The department can also be reached via email (dcczekm@gmail.com).

“Our squads will arrive at the spot as soon as we receive any complaint. After verifying the complaint directly, action will be initiated,” Jeeson said. In a similar drive last year, several traders were caught selling products without MRP and proper descriptions, tampering with the MRP label and variation in the weight of the product. Similarly, with GST rates being revised frequently, consumers were not getting benefits of drop in prices. “Last year, we focused on price change due to GST. The inspections ensured traders sold products as per the revised GST rate. This year too we will ensure consumers are not overcharged in the name of GST,” said Jeeson.

The Central zone of the department had, last year, registered 6,377 cases against traders for infringing on consumer rights. A majority of the cases related to tampering with measuring devices, including weighing machines, autorickshaw meters and medical equipment. The department, which launched 10 special drives last year, collected `2.26 crore as fine for various offences.

