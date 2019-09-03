Home Cities Kochi

Legal Metrology Dept to launch Onam drive 

 With the Onam shopping rush picking up pace in Kochi, the Legal Metrology Department is planning to launch a special drive from Wednesday to prevent consumers from getting duped by traders.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Onam shopping rush picking up pace in Kochi, the Legal Metrology Department is planning to launch a special drive from Wednesday to prevent consumers from getting duped by traders. The week-long drive will last till September 10. Often, during Onam, traders are found overcharging consumers and selling essential goods without the necessary declaration and MRP, said officials. Cases of variations in products’ weight and tampering with weighing machines is also reported, they said.

“This Onam season, two special squads will be formed as part of the drive. Besides them, our regular enforcement squads will also be operational. The squads will conduct inspections in all major markets and supermarkets,” said JC Jeeson, assistant controller, Legal Metrology Department.

A mobile helpdesk of the department will be operational through which people can inform the department regarding any possible fleecing by traders. Consumers in Ernakulam district can also call 0484-2428772/2423180 and lodge complaints with the department. The department can also be reached via email (dcczekm@gmail.com).

“Our squads will arrive at the spot as soon as we receive any complaint. After verifying the complaint directly, action will be initiated,” Jeeson said. In a similar drive last year, several traders were caught selling products without MRP and proper descriptions, tampering with the MRP label and variation in the weight of the product. Similarly, with GST rates being revised frequently, consumers were not getting benefits of drop in prices. “Last year, we focused on price change due to GST. The inspections ensured traders sold products as per the revised GST rate. This year too we will ensure consumers are not overcharged in the name of GST,” said Jeeson.

The Central zone of the department had, last year, registered 6,377 cases against traders for infringing on consumer rights. A majority of the cases related to tampering with measuring devices, including weighing machines, autorickshaw meters and medical equipment. The department, which launched 10 special drives last year, collected `2.26 crore as fine for various offences.

BOXContact them here

A mobile helpdesk of the department will be operational through which people can inform the department regarding any possible fleecing by traders. Consumers in Ernakulam district can also call 0484-2428772/2423180 and lodge complaints with the department. The department can also be reached via email (dcczekm@gmail.com).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Legal Metrology Department
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp