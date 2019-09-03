Noushad’s Broadway shop is here to stay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noushad, the street vendor on Broadway here who became a household name by donating his entire stock of branded garments to the flood-hit, has trashed reports that he is planning to wind up business. “Many shop owners on broadway allege that their sales have been hit when I opened my shop. I suspect they are the ones spreading these reports. How can a shop that measures barely 100 sq ft pose a threat to 5,000-6,000 sq ft establishments?” said Noushad.

According to him, though the nearby shops stock their products in front of the respective outlets, the authorities conveniently choose to look the other way. After the blaze which raged through Broadway in May, the corporation had started a major drive to clear the area of street vendors.

“The products stored on the footpath hinder the movement of people. And the real culprits are yet to be punished,” he said. K U Usman, Ernakulam district Street Vendors Workers’ Union (CITU) secretary, said, “The individuals who procure stocks for major textile shops in Kochi are behind the reports. And a few shop owners are also backing them.”

Dubai trip to aid CMDRF

Noushad and family set off for Dubai on Monday as part of the drive to collect money for the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). “We are going for a public cause. I am planning to meet as many people as possible and impress upon them the need to contribute to the cause,” said Noushad. After returning home on September 8, Noushad will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the money thus collected. Afi Ahmed, Smart Travel managing director, is footing the expenses of the family’s UAE trip.