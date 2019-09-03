Uber cab drivers to strike work from September 5

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding consistent trip fare, better incentive schemes and reduction in Uber’s commission and GST, Ernakulam wing of Independent Online Drivers Union (IODU) will go on an indefinite strike from September 5. “Uber had offered an incentive of Rs 1,000 for completing 50 trips, last December, to settle the protest.

There was no agreement signed and the workers had verbally agreed on the promises. However later, the company backed away from the decision and continued levying 20 per cent commission along with five per cent GST,” said M Sudeesh Mohandas, Ernakulam district president IODU, The protest will take place in front of Uber office in Kadavanthra.

According to the union, around 5,000 drivers in the city have enrolled in Uber and absolute participation is expected from them in the protest. They are also supported by Self Employee Drivers Union and All India Independent Drivers Union.