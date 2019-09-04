Home Cities Kochi

Amended Vehicles Act: Cops give warning time for motorists

Though Kochi City Traffic Police have implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Bill, 2019, from September 1 itself, they have decided to give a warning period for the motorists.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Kochi City Traffic Police have implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Bill, 2019, from September 1 itself, they have decided to give a warning period for the motorists.

According to Traffic Assistant Commissioner (East) T B Vijayan, the police is imparting awareness on road safety rather than slapping heavy fines in the initial period. “Helmet-less riding, signal violations and rash driving were the majority of the violations fined in the past three days. The police slapped heavy fine only in most deserving cases,” he said.  

Since the new rules were introduced, traffic violation cases have come down by a third, he added. Traffic officials said a change was visible since Monday morning as most of the people were seen abiding by rules. 

TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act 2019 Kochi City Traffic Police road safety
