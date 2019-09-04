Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Shipyard bags order to construct Water Metro boats

The boats will have a capacity of 100 passengers and two wheel-chairs. Under the first phase there will be 19 terminals.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard has bagged the tender for constructing boats for Water Metro Project. Dr Jasper Wieck Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany made the announcement at the grand inauguration of the first terminal of Kochi Water Metro. He was addressing the gathering.

He said KFW, the funding agency of Water Metro, has given NOC to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to award the tender to Cochin Shipyard. Kochi Metro will award the tender for 23 boats having 100 passengers capacity to the Shipyard, an official release said.

KMRL had earlier shortlisted four ship manufacturers - Cochin Shipyard, Damen Shipyards, GRANDWELD (branch of ATOS International) and L&T- for the construction of passenger boats for its coveted Water Metro Project. 

The tender is for the design, build, supply, testing, commissioning and delivery of 23 boats for the first phase of Water Metro Project.

KMRL has shortlisted these four manufacturers after evaluating their technical qualification.
The boats will be hybrid catamarans with twin hulls. 

The boats will have a capacity of 100 passengers and two wheel-chairs. Under the first phase there will be 19 terminals.

