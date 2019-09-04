Ernakulam General Hospital gets new CT simulator

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam General Hospital is all set for a major infrastructural upgrade with the inauguration of the new CT simulator and approval for conducting post-graduate courses in cardiology.

Speaking at the inaugural function on Tuesday, Health Minister K K Shailaja said the institution is on the path to great developments. CT Simulator is built with the help of Rotary International.

The `2.5-crore simulator will pave way for high-tech cancer treatment. C T Simulation is a process used to determine the exact location, shape and size of the tumour to be treated.

“For developments and better facilities in the health sector, we require money. Unfortunately, the fund allotted by the state government is not sufficient to instal high-tech facilities. Therefore, we have to join hands with such organisations which aim at making better treatment facilities,” the minister said.

Under the Aardram scheme, 230 primary health centres have been upgraded as family health centres. “Now, 5,200 new employees were appointed in the past three years. In Ernakulam General Hospital alone, 25 new posts have been created. Construction of `76-crore multi-specialty building is also progressing,” said the Health Minister.

The minister also requested Rotary International representatives to help transform the flood-prone primary health centers into family health centers.

Gary Huang, chairman of the Rotary International Foundation, said public health is the most important responsibility for Rotary activities.

Rotary International Trustee Ghulam Wahawati, Rotary District Governor Madhav Chandran, District Medical Officer Dr Kuttappan, Superintendent of the General Hospital. A Anitha and Principal Advisor Junaid Rahman were present at the event.