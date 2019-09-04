Is filing of statement before police practical, asks HC 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday made a suggestion to implement the Supreme Court order in the Piravom church case, including issuing identity pass to each member of the parish who wishes to attend services in the church.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the government said all Malankara Church believers residing within the parish should submit a statement before the police affirming that they accept the 1934 Constitution of Malankara Church along with a copy of their Aadhaar or Election ID cards.

Only with the pass can they be allowed on the premises of the church. The court asked whether the suggestion regarding filing a statement before the police was practical.

The state further stated that the police should be given total operational freedom regarding the entry of believers.

Other major suggestions by the government