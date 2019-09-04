Is filing of statement before police practical, asks HC 

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday made a suggestion to implement the Supreme Court order in the Piravom church case, including issuing identity pass to each member of the parish who wishes to attend services in the church.
In an affidavit filed before the court, the government said all Malankara Church believers residing within the parish should submit a statement before the police affirming that they accept the 1934 Constitution of Malankara Church along with a copy of their Aadhaar or Election ID cards.
Only with the pass can they be allowed on the premises of the church. The court asked whether the suggestion regarding filing a statement before the police was practical.
The state further stated that the police should be given total operational freedom regarding the entry of believers.
Other major suggestions by the government
- Priests, associates and choir members together shall not exceed more than 10.
- Entry of priests and choir members and the cleaning staff is to be allowed only one hour prior to the commencement of mass or prayers.
- Believers will be allowed only 30 minutes before starting the ceremonies.
- At a time, as many as 125 men and the same number of women along with 50 children below the age of 10 will be allowed in the church.
- Church authorities shall install CCTV cameras in Piravom Valiya Pally as well as in the Catholicate church.
- If any unexpected difficulty or violence arises, the police have the freedom to deny entry.
- Expenses for the continued police protection shall be met by the church authorities.
- In the case of marriages and funerals, only 250 members will be allowed inside the church. The family of the bride and bridegroom should furnish the names and addresses of guests who are attending the ceremonies three days in advance.