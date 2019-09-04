Home Cities Kochi

No Kerala firm booked for unlawful practices in past 4 years, says report

When it comes to complying with company rules and running firms in a professional manner without fraudulent practices, Keralites fair better than others in the country.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to complying with company rules and running firms in a professional manner without fraudulent practices, Keralites fair better than others in the country. The latest data released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) shows that no company from the state has been booked for fraud in the past four years.

Between April 2015 and June 2019, no company from Kerala has been booked for fraud and no case was referred to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for a probe. As many as 108 companies were referred to the SFIO during the said period for conducting a detailed probe. Companies from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are in the list. 

The SFIO was set up to deal with serious frauds giving it vast powers under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, including the power to arrest. Cases which prima facie reveal fraud are referred to the SFIO, which is a multi-disciplinary agency with experts for prosecution of white-collar crimes and fraud. 

While 23 cases were reported in 2015-16, it was 25 in 2016-17, 21 in 2017-18 and 33 in 2018-19.
Senior chartered accountant Venugopal C Govind said companies in Kerala generally comply with rules and do not indulge in fraudulent practices as seen in Maharashtra or other states.
 “Business community and companies by and large follow rules here. Though we don’t have many big-sized companies in Kerala, the ones operating in the state are professionally managed,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp