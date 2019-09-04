No Kerala firm booked for unlawful practices in past 4 years, says report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to complying with company rules and running firms in a professional manner without fraudulent practices, Keralites fair better than others in the country. The latest data released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) shows that no company from the state has been booked for fraud in the past four years.

Between April 2015 and June 2019, no company from Kerala has been booked for fraud and no case was referred to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for a probe. As many as 108 companies were referred to the SFIO during the said period for conducting a detailed probe. Companies from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are in the list.

The SFIO was set up to deal with serious frauds giving it vast powers under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, including the power to arrest. Cases which prima facie reveal fraud are referred to the SFIO, which is a multi-disciplinary agency with experts for prosecution of white-collar crimes and fraud.

While 23 cases were reported in 2015-16, it was 25 in 2016-17, 21 in 2017-18 and 33 in 2018-19.

Senior chartered accountant Venugopal C Govind said companies in Kerala generally comply with rules and do not indulge in fraudulent practices as seen in Maharashtra or other states.

“Business community and companies by and large follow rules here. Though we don’t have many big-sized companies in Kerala, the ones operating in the state are professionally managed,” he said