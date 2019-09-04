Strict monitoring to ensure quality of infra projects: CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the geographic specialities of Ernakulam, a cautious approach is always needed when it comes to infrastructure projects, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday.



Citing the Palarivattom flyover, which was closed to traffic due to cracks, as an example, Pinarayi said the government had taken steps to enforce strict monitoring of ongoing projects to ensure quality. Pinarayi was speaking after inaugurating the Kochi Metro’s stretch between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen what happened to Palarivattom flyover soon after its commissioning. There shouldn’t be any flaws in the construction of public infrastructure projects. The money which the government spends is that of the people and we can’t let anyone misuse it. Hence, the government is planning stringent measures, including strict monitoring on ongoing projects,” said Pinarayi.

Along with infrastructure development, key stakeholders should also concentrate on steps which help the state overcome the hurdles created by floods and other disasters.

Back-to-back floods in the past two years have shattered the state. We, as responsible citizens, do have a heavy responsibility to rebuild the state. The government is taking necessary steps to enable people to overcome hardships caused by flood,” he added.

Pinarayi said the new stretch of the Metro was an Onam gift to Kochiites. “I would also like to request all of you to make this Onam plastic-free,” he added.

Centre’s support

In his presidential address, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said the proposal submitted by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) for phase-II to Kakkanad was under the Centre’s consideration.

“The Union Government has always taken a positive stance to public transport projects not only in Kerala but also in other states. The proposed expansion plan is at present under the Centre’s consideration. Recently, the government had introduced a new Metro Rail policy which has been supplemented with options like Light Metro,” he said.

Puri said Metro Rail and Light Metro projects are inevitable as 60 crore Indians will be living in urban centres by 2030.

“At present, 657 kilometres of Metro rail systems are operational in India. The 5.5-km extension will take the total length of operational line to 663 km.

Another 873 km of Metro rail systems are under construction in 27 cities,” said Puri. The Kochi Metro’s Thykoodam extension will have five stations, taking Kochi Metro’s total length of to 23.5 km.