Take a swift ride to Vyttila on Kochi Metro

KOCHI: With the Kochi Metro services being extended to Thykoodam from Wednesday, it will be a big relief to commuters to Vyttila Hub from the city centre. At present, those travelling from the city centre to the hub to board long-distance buses have to either depend on private buses, autorickshaws or online taxi services. While buses take 45 minutes to one hour to reach the hub through heavy traffic, autorickshaw drivers charge more than `200 to reach the terminal. However, the Kochi Metro fare from Lissie station, which is located close to Ernakulam North Railway station, to Vyttila is only `30.

The 5.5-km Metro extension between Maharaja’s College and Thykoodam has five stations. The total distance covered by Kochi Metro has touched 23.5 km with the extension. As part of the inaugural offer, KMRL has announced 50 per cent discount for all travellers between September 4 and 18. Initially, the train will take 53 minutes to reach Thykoodam from Aluva. Once the speed is normalised, it will take nearly 43 minutes. The service will begin at 6 am and the Aluva-Thykoodam fare is Rs 60. Meanwhile, the remaining stretch of Kochi Metro’s phase-I to Petta is expected to be completed by January 2020.

Water Metro in 2020

The groundbreaking ceremony of the first boat jetty for the `747-crore Water Metro project was also held on Tuesday. “The Water Metro project connects 38 boat jetties in 15 routes through the Kochi backwaters bringing in a drastic change in the public transport sector. The first set of boats is to be rolled out by March 2020,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Petta-SN Junction

The foundation stone for phase 1 (a) stretch of Kochi Metro from Petta to SN Junction was also held on Tuesday. The work is expected to be completed in 24 months. There will be two stations- Vadakkekotta and SN Junction.

Metroman steals the show

During the inauguration of Kochi Metro’s new stretch on Tuesday, it was one man who got the loudest round of applause from the crowd that filled Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra.

It was none other than Metroman E Sreedharan, who was the principal adviser of DMRC. Whenever his name was mentioned by the speakers during the function, the crowd gave a loud round of applause, showing their love and respect for Sreedharan who played a key role in the timely completion of the project. “Kochi Metro was finished in record time. E Sreedharan played a key role in realising the long-cherished dream of Kochiites.

That is why we are witnessing a huge round of applause when his name is mentioned,” said Pinarayi. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri also praised Sreedharan for his services. The Metroman, who sat on the stage, acknowledged all the praises showered on him with a smile.

KMRL honours angels in white

Kochi: Recognising the efforts of nurses, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) offered them a free ride on the opening day of the new stretch on Tuesday. Health Minister K K Shailaja, along with cine artists Rima Kallingal, Muthumani and Aditi Ravi, reached the Thykoodam Metro station at 2 pm and travelled with the group of nurses till Maharaja’s College. The nurses continued their journey and completed the round trip at Thykoodam station. A total of 300 nurses from the city hospitals took part in the ride.