An evening to remember

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marriott International recently hosted a bespoke wedding extravaganza in Kochi with the Kerala edition of ‘Shaadi by Marriott’. It showcased the many nuances required for a well-crafted wedding, be it the culinary setting, honeymoon destination, theme selection, wedding traditions and more. The event had an unique theme: Be Jewelled. The exclusive evening was recently hosted at Kochi Marriott Hotel in association with MOD Signature jewellery, the most innovative and artistic jewellery designers in Kerala and the most sought-after designer T&M by Maria Tiya Maria.

Shaadi by Marriott’ was created with the intent to craft unique and personalised wedding experiences, along with great food, fabulous venues, and exquisite décor. At the event, the cuisine ranging from the traditional Kerala, Italian, Asian, Awadhi, and continental curated by Marriott chefs along with a massive dessert spread, with curated highlights from Liso Chocolatier. The show stopper of the event was actress Prayaga Martin.

“It was indeed a pleasure to play host to a unique event. The team has curated a wonderful show that holistically covers the various elements of weddings, keeping in mind the Kerala traditions and the rich culture. The culinary offers reflected the theme,” said Sumeet Suri, general manager, Kochi Marriott Hotel.