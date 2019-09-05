Choice School sets example to reduce carbon footprint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To encourage the use of public transportation, 30 students from Classes IX to XII of The Choice School, Tripunithura, took the Metro ride on the first day. Two teachers escorted students who boarded the Metro from Thykoodam at 2 pm.

“Students learn about reducing carbon footprint and saving energy in their classrooms. This Metro ride is an example to practise what they have learnt and to show how effectively they can save time, energy and money,” Sunitha Satheesh, principal of The Choice School said.