Collector warns against use of PVC flexes during Onam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday warned individuals and organisations against using PVC flex boards for Onam celebrations. In a press release, the collector said fine will be imposed on those violating the ban.

Use of PVC flexes were banned following a Kerala High Court order. Later, the state government also brought out a directive against their use. Suhas said officials have been asked to check the violators.

Similarly, elephant procession should also be organised as per Kerala Captive Elephant Maintenance and Management Rules. Forest Department officials have been directed to monitor any violation of rules related to captive elephants in the district, the statement said.