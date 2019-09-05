Ignitarium gets new office

KOCHI: The new office of Ignitarium, a 200-member deep-tech product engineering company, was inaugurated by Kerala IT secretary M Sivasankar at Infopark Phase-2. In an official release, Sivasankar said that Ignitarium could be one of the 10 biggest success stories in Kerala. He said the company has the technical capability to scale up and become a star performer with the excellent performance of the team.
CSEZ Commissioner D V Swamy, Infoparks CEO Hrishikesh Nair and Maker ViIlage CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair also graced the occasion.
KOCHI: The new office of Ignitarium, a 200-member deep-tech product engineering company, was inaugurated by Kerala IT secretary M Sivasankar at Infopark Phase-2. In an official release, Sivasankar said that Ignitarium could be one of the 10 biggest success stories in Kerala. He said the company has the technical capability to scale up and become a star performer with the excellent performance of the team.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
5 held in Hyderabad for cheating youths with promise of jobs at the airport
I&B ministry decides to do away with single-use plastic inside units under it
Denotification case: Karnataka court issues summons to HD Kumaraswamy, 15 others
Chandrayaan 2: Do you know these TN villages' contribution to India's prestigious moon mission?
WATCH | Transgender Rani Kinnar becomes India's first five-star-rated cab driver
Man sets motorbike on fire after police issues challan in Delhi