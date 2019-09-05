Ignitarium gets new office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new office of Ignitarium, a 200-member deep-tech product engineering company, was inaugurated by Kerala IT secretary M Sivasankar at Infopark Phase-2. In an official release, Sivasankar said that Ignitarium could be one of the 10 biggest success stories in Kerala. He said the company has the technical capability to scale up and become a star performer with the excellent performance of the team.

CSEZ Commissioner D V Swamy, Infoparks CEO Hrishikesh Nair and Maker ViIlage CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair also graced the occasion.