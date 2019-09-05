Home Cities Kochi

Metro rides new high as Kochiites welcome latest extension

Nearly 62,938 passengers travelled on Thykoodam stretch till 10 pm on Wednesday

Published: 05th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Panoramic view of people travelling in the Kochi-Metro on the Maharaja’s-Thykoodam stretch which was opened to commuters on Wednesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The extension of Kochi Metro comes as a relief to Kochiites, who are stuck in traffic blocks everyday. On the first day of the extended route up to Thykoodam, Kochi Metro recorded an increase in the number of commuters. A total of 62,938 passengers (till 10 pm) used the Metro on Wednesday, recording a 20,000 increase in ridership. As many as 37,033 passengers used the rapid transit (till 8 pm) the previous day.

In the light of recent issues on roads such as massive potholes and traffic block, the extension of Kochi Metro proved to be a godsend. “The facility is clean, comfortable and we don’t have to sit through the traffic block and bad roads,” said R Manjula, an assistant professor. The journey from Aluva to Thykoodam by Metro takes nearly an hour. “The Metro ride is more convenient and faster,” said Shaji Mether, a businessman who often commutes between these two destinations.

For Sudha Karthikeyan, shuttling back and forth between the Pension Payment Sub Treasury and her home has become easier and convenient. “Unlike in buses, even if we do not have seats, the ride is smooth and comfortable. We often visit Aluva Advaita Ashram. With this extension, it’s a straight journey from home,” said Sudha, who is a retired ESI employee living in Thykoodam. However, a few commuters felt that the tickets were expensive compared to buses. “Metro is very expensive compared to local bus services. I always prefer the bus to the Metro except in some urgent cases,” said Rhea Raj, a college student said.

Kochi Metro new offers

In addition to the discounts and offers introduced for the first few weeks, KMRL has launched day pass and weekend pass. Day pass worth Rs 125 can be used for unlimited number of trips across the stations on the same day. The weekend pass is for Saturday and Sunday priced at Rs 250 for unlimited trips. The passes are issued in all Metro stations.

Kochi1 cardholders are given a 20 per cent discount upto Rs 100 on Bookmyshow. The Kochi1 Card is a prepaid card launched by KMRL and Axis Bank for hassle-free travel on Kochi Metro. Issuance fee to get the prepaid card worth Rs 150 has been waived till September 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp