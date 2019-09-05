Metro rides new high as Kochiites welcome latest extension

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The extension of Kochi Metro comes as a relief to Kochiites, who are stuck in traffic blocks everyday. On the first day of the extended route up to Thykoodam, Kochi Metro recorded an increase in the number of commuters. A total of 62,938 passengers (till 10 pm) used the Metro on Wednesday, recording a 20,000 increase in ridership. As many as 37,033 passengers used the rapid transit (till 8 pm) the previous day.

In the light of recent issues on roads such as massive potholes and traffic block, the extension of Kochi Metro proved to be a godsend. “The facility is clean, comfortable and we don’t have to sit through the traffic block and bad roads,” said R Manjula, an assistant professor. The journey from Aluva to Thykoodam by Metro takes nearly an hour. “The Metro ride is more convenient and faster,” said Shaji Mether, a businessman who often commutes between these two destinations.

For Sudha Karthikeyan, shuttling back and forth between the Pension Payment Sub Treasury and her home has become easier and convenient. “Unlike in buses, even if we do not have seats, the ride is smooth and comfortable. We often visit Aluva Advaita Ashram. With this extension, it’s a straight journey from home,” said Sudha, who is a retired ESI employee living in Thykoodam. However, a few commuters felt that the tickets were expensive compared to buses. “Metro is very expensive compared to local bus services. I always prefer the bus to the Metro except in some urgent cases,” said Rhea Raj, a college student said.

Kochi Metro new offers

In addition to the discounts and offers introduced for the first few weeks, KMRL has launched day pass and weekend pass. Day pass worth Rs 125 can be used for unlimited number of trips across the stations on the same day. The weekend pass is for Saturday and Sunday priced at Rs 250 for unlimited trips. The passes are issued in all Metro stations.

Kochi1 cardholders are given a 20 per cent discount upto Rs 100 on Bookmyshow. The Kochi1 Card is a prepaid card launched by KMRL and Axis Bank for hassle-free travel on Kochi Metro. Issuance fee to get the prepaid card worth Rs 150 has been waived till September 30.