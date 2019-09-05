Home Cities Kochi

No need to sell more archdiocese land to settle debts, say priests

Priests belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese say there is no further need to sell the archdiocese’s land to repay the debts caused due to controversial land deals.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Priests belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese say there is no further need to sell the archdiocese’s land to repay the debts caused due to controversial land deals. The priests have conveyed the same to the newly appointed Major Archiepiscopal Vicar of the archdiocese, Bishop Antony Kariyil.
According to a priest, the archdiocese has only Rs 20 crore in debt to be repaid now, which could be paid by the revenue generated from the institutions belonging to the archdiocese.

Around Rs 91.40 crore losses were incurred by the archdiocese of which Rs 72 crore was debt repaid to banks by selling the archdiocese property at Kakkanad.

“Along with the priests, we have met the newly appointed major archiepiscopal vicar, who is entrusted with the task of resolving the financial crisis. We have explained the situation to him and he has assured us that such steps will not be taken,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam.

Struggling to recover from mounting debts, 11 acres of prime land near Vijobhavan at Kakkanad on the Seaport-Airport Road was sold in March to K Chittilappilly Foundation, run by industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly. The land was sold at an average rate of Rs 6.54 lakh per cent.

In the recent crucial meeting, the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church directed the newly appointed major archiepiscopal vicar to find ways to resolve the financial crisis in the archdiocese. However, repayment of the major part of the debts with interest has brought relief for the archdiocese. “Of the Rs 20 crore to be repaid, interest has to be paid only for Rs 4.5 crore; the rest of the amount was borrowed from other institutions or persons. There were moves by the Cardinal and his middlemen to sell more plots of archdiocese land which was strongly opposed by the priests and laity,” said Riju.

“The archdiocese bought 23.22 acres of land at Mattoor, near Angamaly, to set up a medical college in May 2015. A bank loan of Rs 59 crore was taken for the purpose with a decision to sell a plot of archdiocesan land at Varandarappilly, near Thrissur, to arrange money to pay back the loan amount. Since the loan could not be repaid, it became a huge burden on the archdiocese,” said a senior priest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp