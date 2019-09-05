No need to sell more archdiocese land to settle debts, say priests

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Priests belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese say there is no further need to sell the archdiocese’s land to repay the debts caused due to controversial land deals. The priests have conveyed the same to the newly appointed Major Archiepiscopal Vicar of the archdiocese, Bishop Antony Kariyil.

According to a priest, the archdiocese has only Rs 20 crore in debt to be repaid now, which could be paid by the revenue generated from the institutions belonging to the archdiocese.



Around Rs 91.40 crore losses were incurred by the archdiocese of which Rs 72 crore was debt repaid to banks by selling the archdiocese property at Kakkanad.

“Along with the priests, we have met the newly appointed major archiepiscopal vicar, who is entrusted with the task of resolving the financial crisis. We have explained the situation to him and he has assured us that such steps will not be taken,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam.



Struggling to recover from mounting debts, 11 acres of prime land near Vijobhavan at Kakkanad on the Seaport-Airport Road was sold in March to K Chittilappilly Foundation, run by industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly. The land was sold at an average rate of Rs 6.54 lakh per cent.

In the recent crucial meeting, the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church directed the newly appointed major archiepiscopal vicar to find ways to resolve the financial crisis in the archdiocese. However, repayment of the major part of the debts with interest has brought relief for the archdiocese. “Of the Rs 20 crore to be repaid, interest has to be paid only for Rs 4.5 crore; the rest of the amount was borrowed from other institutions or persons. There were moves by the Cardinal and his middlemen to sell more plots of archdiocese land which was strongly opposed by the priests and laity,” said Riju.

“The archdiocese bought 23.22 acres of land at Mattoor, near Angamaly, to set up a medical college in May 2015. A bank loan of Rs 59 crore was taken for the purpose with a decision to sell a plot of archdiocesan land at Varandarappilly, near Thrissur, to arrange money to pay back the loan amount. Since the loan could not be repaid, it became a huge burden on the archdiocese,” said a senior priest.