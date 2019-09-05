Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Research student and writer Maya Pramod has been chosen as the recipient of this year’s Bluestone Rising Scholar Award at Brandeis University in the United States. She was chosen from more than 70 entries received from leading academies in India, Nepal and the United States.

The award will be presented at an event at Brandeis University on October 15. She is the author of a paper on ‘Development and Life in Kerala as a Dalit Woman’. Maya is the first recipient of this scholarship from India.

These articles will be published in Brandeis University’s first magazine ‘Caste: A Global Journal on Social Exclusion’. Maya also gets the opportunity to attend the 5th International Conference on The Unfinished Legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar to be held from October 24 to 26 in New York. She hails from Thrissur and is doing research under Dr Sreevidya at Irinjalakuda Christ College, Department of History.