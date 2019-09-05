Home Cities Kochi

Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

She hails from Thrissur and is doing research under Dr Sreevidya at Irinjalakuda Christ College, Department of History.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Maya Pramod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Research student and writer Maya Pramod has been chosen as the recipient of this year’s Bluestone Rising Scholar Award at Brandeis University in the United States. She was chosen from more than 70 entries received from leading academies in India, Nepal and the United States.

The award will be presented at an event at Brandeis University on October 15. She is the author of a paper on ‘Development and Life in Kerala as a Dalit Woman’. Maya is the first recipient of this scholarship from India.

These articles will be published in Brandeis University’s first magazine ‘Caste: A Global Journal on Social Exclusion’. Maya also gets the opportunity to attend the 5th International Conference on The Unfinished Legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar to be held from October 24 to 26 in New York. She hails from Thrissur and is doing research under Dr Sreevidya at Irinjalakuda Christ College, Department of History.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maya Pramod
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp