Home Cities Kochi

A tale of PWD’s wilful negligence

 Whenever there is a road dug up in the state, fingers point at Kerala Water Authority (KWA). However, the authority alone is not responsible for the pathetic state of roads.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pics | Albin Mathew/The pothole-ridden Aroor-Edakochi road

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Whenever there is a road dug up in the state, fingers point at Kerala Water Authority (KWA). However, the authority alone is not responsible for the pathetic state of roads. There are other agencies which have an equal role in making the roads non-motorable. Here’s a case in which the real culprit is the Public Works Department (PWD) for making the Aroor-Edakochi road a danger zone for motorists.

While the bituminous road’s condition went from bad to worse with the commencement of pipe-laying work under the AMRUT project, the PWD sat on a KWA’s request to dig up the stretch for more than a year since February 2, 2018. Thanks to the department’s willful negligence, the road remains a death trap for commuters. 

Amid the worries, PWD officials led by Ernakulam Roads Division executive engineer Suresh Kumar A and team came up with excuses like procedural issues for not allowing the KWA to dig up the road and model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections for the year-long delay in restoring the road.  
Despite the tight schedules, KWA completed the work in a record time of 39 days and whanded back the road by the end of March 2019. A kilometre-long Aroor-Pambaimoola stretch now has more than 100 potholes which have a depth of 10 to 15 centimetres. Although KWA owns up the responsibility of the poor condition of several other city roads, its officials pointed to the unnecessary delay from PWD in the case of this road. 

Josey, a shop owner, pouring water to control the dust menace on the Aroor-Edakochi road. Several Edakochi residents have been suffering from respiratory ailments since the commencement of the road work

“We sent the request to PWD about a year ago and sent several letters later. Had they granted permission, we could have completed the work in 2018 itself. After a delay of almost a year, they approved the request this year,” said a senior KWA official. The department had to work within a constrained timing – between 10 pm to 5 am – by paying extra charges to the workers. 

“However, we completed the one-kilometre-long pipe-laying work in a record time of 39 days. As the road was handed back in March 2019, PWD could have easily completed the work well before the monsoon,” he said. When queried about the inordinate delay in the restoration work, Suresh Kumar said: “We  received the completion certificate from KWA in March end. By that time, the model code of conduct of the Lok Sabha elections came into effect. Even if we had requested, it was very difficult to get special permission for the work from the Election Commission. After the elections, we applied for administrative sanction and received it by May end.” 

However, there were no takers for the first tender floated in the second week of June and the department re-tendered the work within two weeks.  “We got the contractor in the second tender and the first phase of restoration work started in June end. So far, we have cleared the trenches in the stretch and filled the base with white ready-mix concrete. But tarring work demands a dry climate. Till the rainy season ends, we will continue with emergency patch works,” he added.

Mayor blames KWA for delay in road re-tarring
Mayor Soumini Jain on Thursday said KWA promised to hand over the roads just a couple of days ago after the pipe-laying work. “Though we have completed the tender proceeding and other preparatory works, re-tarring can be done only after the rains. If we carry out re-tarring work during these rainy days, it will not withstand. The corporation will have to face the wrath of the High Court. Had the KWA handed over the roads on time, we would have carried out the re-tarring work,” she said, when asked about the suo motu case taken by the High Court on the pathetic condition of the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp