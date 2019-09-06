Increase in ridership as Kochi Metro extends service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after services were extended to Thykkoodam, ridership of Kochi Metro witnessed a steady increase. On Thursday, the ridership touched nearly 70,000. A total of 67,193 passengers travelled on Kochi Metro till 9 pm, one hour before winding-up services for the day. On Wednesday, the total number of passengers was 65,285. The average ridership of Kochi Metro, before the service extension, was between 40,000 and 45,000 on weekdays and 50,000 on weekends.

The new route was inaugurated on Tuesday and the passenger services began on Wednesday. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities said they are witnessing heavy rush and a good response from the public for the service extension.

“We do not think that it was joy riders who travelled on the first two days. Many commuters said they were finding Metro to be an easy, less time consuming and comfortable mode of transport to reach Vyttila, one of the busiest junctions in Kerala,” said a KMRL officer.

Meanwhile, some of the passengers said the bad state of roads and heavy traffic congestion have made commuting through the city and crossing Vyttila a herculean task. “The bad roads are one of the major reasons why I opted for the Metro.

The fare to reach Vyttila from the city centre is also reasonable. Moreover, we do not want to waste time in traffic blocks,” said Ramesh G, a commuter.

KMRL has also given attractive offers to passengers till September 18. They can avail 50 per cent discount till September 18, which was another reason for the increase in ridership.

With Onam holidays beginning on Friday, Metro is likely to witness record ridership during this weekend since its inception. On Thursday, the Metro service was launched as usually at 6 am. Till 5 pm, 43,349 people travelled on Kochi Metro. By 7 pm, it increased to 58,515 and after one hour, it touched 64,036.

