Kerala HC asks AG to verify audio clip authenticity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Advocate General to inform the court about the authenticity of the audio clip of an alleged telephonic conversation between Kalamassery sub-inspector Amruth Rangan and CPM Kalamassery area committee secretary.

The audio clip became viral on social media on Wednesday. When queried by the court, the Advocate General pointed out that such an incident had not come to his notice. The court then asked him to examine the issue. The directive was issued on a petition filed by the principal of SN College, Pampanar, Kumali.