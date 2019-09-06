Kochi DCP to probe spat between CPM leader and SI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Deputy Inspector General and Additional City Police Commissioner K P Philip has entrusted DCP G Poonguzhali to initiate a probe and submit a detailed report on the telephonic spat between Kalamasserry SI Amruth Rangan and CPM Kalamasserry area secretary Zakhir Hussain. The audio clip of the conversation had gone viral on social media. The DCP has been asked to submit a report within three days. Department-level action has been initiated against Amruth Rangan so far.

The audio clip of the telephone call made by the CPM leader and SI over the alleged misbehavior towards SFI district president Amal Jose during a clash between a group of students on Cusat campus on Tuesday had kicked up a row after it went viral on social media on Wednesday.