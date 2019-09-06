Home Cities Kochi

Uber drivers on indefinite ‘offline strike’

 A section of Uber drivers has started an indefinite offline strike on Thursday to challenge the alleged anti-labour policies adoptedby the online cab aggregator.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of Uber drivers has started an indefinite offline strike on Thursday to challenge the alleged anti-labour policies adopted by the online cab aggregator. As part of the protest, the drivers under the banner of Self-Employed Drivers Union (SEDU) remained offline. “Uber has taken several anti-labour policies over the past five years.

Many of us have taken loans worth Rs 15 lakh to buy a car for the service. If we deduct the maintenance and diesel expense from the revenue, there is nothing much left. Forgetting the promises they made, they have gradually reduced the incentives and other benefits. Now, they are expelling drivers who end up in petty cases. They should either stop their service in the city or do away with the anti-labour actions,” said Das G, SEDU Ernakulam district president. 

The protest saw the participation of more than 100 drivers in the temporary shack erected before the Uber office in Kadavanthra. Drivers alleged rampant contractual violations by Uber during the surge rate period. However, Uber has reiterated its commitment to customers and rejected the protest of SEDU.

“There are many malpractices in pricing. We often receive below 30 per cent of the actual payment made by the customer. The company is ignoring the rates set by the state governments for taxi services and charges their commission and GST from our limited revenues,” said Dilsankar, a protesting driver.  
“We regret the disruption caused to riders due to a small group of individuals.

We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring that our driver-partners continue to access a stable income while giving riders a convenient, reliable option to get around Kochi,” said the Uber spokesperson. The protest was supported by the district wing of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). Niyas M A, a trade union leader, V S Sunilkumar, district joint secretary, AITUC, and P A Girar, district committee member of AITUC, spoke on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber drivers Uber
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp