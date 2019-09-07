Home Cities Kochi

Celebrate Onam with Spatika 

Spatika Clothing, the clothing label based in Chennai is an enterprise which works with khadi, ajrak and kalamkari artisans and other weavers since 2010.

Spatika team

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Spatika Clothing, the clothing label based in Chennai is an enterprise which works with khadi, ajrak and kalamkari artisans and other weavers since 2010. The label is famous for its flawless, fuss-free clothing, and emphasis on creating comfortable and sustainable apparel for all sizes.

Spatika is coming to the city with their exhibition which features special Onam line of clothing of kalamkari and khadi in natural dyes, made into bespoke sarees and coordinating blouses to ring in the festivities.

The label was founded by two finance professionals in pursuit of their passion for design. The Spatika team associates with weavers, artisans, and social enterprises across the country in the areas of traditional weaves, embroidery, hand painting, block-printing, tie and dyeing. 

The philosophy of the label is to work in-depth with handmade processes to achieve ‘sustainable and affordable’ apparels and home decor items which are in harmony with nature. The team believes in ‘giving back to nature’ as all that they receive is a ‘blessing from nature’.

The exhibition will be held at Radisson Blu, Kadavanthara, on Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition will be open from 11 am to 8 pm. So get ready to celebrate Onam with handcrafted Sarees, exquisite blouses and apparel from Spatika!

