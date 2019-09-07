Ex-overseer of Maradu municipality booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell, Ernakulam, has registered a disproportionate wealth amassment case against a former overseer of Maradu municipality, C G Santhosh, 50, resident of Tripunithura.

The allegation against Santhosh is that while serving as the government official, he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 11.08 lakh which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following an order by Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court, the VACB carried out a quick verification against Santhosh. The VACB found that while serving as the overseer at Maradu municipality, the accused allegedly amassed the wealth through corrupt practices. Santhosh entered government service in 1998. He is now working as assistant engineer at Naripatta grama panchayat, Kunnumal, Kozhikode.

“As part of the quick verification, we checked the wealth amassed from January 2010 to April 2017. We found the assets were 14.44 per cent more than his known sources of income,” an officer said. As per the FIR, the total assets acquired by the accused during the period was Rs 63.19 lakh.

The total expenditure incurred was Rs 24.65 lakh and the total income calculated Rs 76.76 lakh. Hence, the disproportionate assets calculated was Rs 11.08 lakh.

The case has been registered under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “As part of quick verification, the statement of the accused was recorded. We will summon Santhosh again to quiz him regarding other assets owned by his family members,” an officer said.